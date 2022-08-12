Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $86.31 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $86,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $45.30. 168,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,292,636. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

