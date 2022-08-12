Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 7,307 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. 241,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

