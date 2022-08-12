Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.47% of AudioCodes worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.77. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,056. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.