Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

UBER traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,677,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

