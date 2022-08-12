Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 64,271 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,271 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,132. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

