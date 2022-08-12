Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.08

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 11645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

