Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.06

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $15.41. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 325,630 shares trading hands.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.1279 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
