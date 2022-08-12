Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $49.62

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.62, but opened at $47.38. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 60,430 shares trading hands.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $266,519,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth about $195,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after buying an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

