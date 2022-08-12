Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

Insider Activity at Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ping Identity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $76,424,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $19,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

