Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

PING stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

