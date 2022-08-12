Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.5% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 106,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

