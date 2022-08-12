Piper Sandler Lowers AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $60.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.47%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

