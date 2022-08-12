Piper Sandler Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Price Target to $13.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 180.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.64. 748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,232. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.44). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 717.67%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

