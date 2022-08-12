Piper Sandler Trims CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Target Price to $25.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

CS Disco stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.13.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CS Disco by 28.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

