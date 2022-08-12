Piper Sandler Trims Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Target Price to $7.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Inspirato from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an inline rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ISPO opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Insider Activity

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $62,245.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 8.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.