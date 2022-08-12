Piper Sandler Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $150.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.40.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

