Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.3 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 60,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

