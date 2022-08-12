Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.
PLNT stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.
Several research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
