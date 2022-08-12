Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.52-1.53 EPS.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Earnings History for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.