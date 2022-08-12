Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 60,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,317,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $301,000.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.26 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

