Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 60,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,317,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $301,000.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.26 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
