Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised Playtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Playtech Price Performance

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.40 on Monday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

