Plexure Group Limited (ASX:PX1) Insider Purchases A$110,880.00 in Stock

Plexure Group Limited (ASX:PX1 – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Crichton purchased 264,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,880.00 ($77,538.46).
Plexure Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.
Plexure Group Company Profile
