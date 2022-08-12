Plexure Group Limited (ASX:PX1) Insider Purchases A$110,880.00 in Stock

Plexure Group Limited (ASX:PX1 – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Crichton purchased 264,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,880.00 ($77,538.46).

Plexure Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Get Plexure Group alerts:

Plexure Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Plexure Group Limited develops and deploys cloud-based transactional management and mobile customer engagement solutions primarily for the hospitality sector. The company operates in two segments, Customer Relationship Management and Point of Sale. It offers cloud-based customer management and analytics solutions that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time using connected devices under the Plexure brand; and cloud based single source POS solutions under the TASK brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Plexure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.