PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

PolarityTE Trading Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 6,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,375. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolarityTE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolarityTE stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) by 554.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of PolarityTE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

