Polkamarkets Hits One Day Trading Volume of $427,446.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 17% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $427,446.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069955 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,455,674 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.