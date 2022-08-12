Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$22.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$594.08 million and a P/E ratio of 31.99. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$18.82 and a 52-week high of C$51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.09.
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
