Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Post from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of POST stock opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

Insider Transactions at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Post by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 84.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Post by 295.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at $630,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.