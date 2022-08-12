Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Adiya Dixon Acquires 2,753 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) SVP Adiya Dixon acquired 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $15,334.21. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 48,565 shares in the company, valued at $270,507.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBPB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Potbelly Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in Potbelly by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Potbelly by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

See Also

