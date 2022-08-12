Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Adiya Dixon Acquires 2,753 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) SVP Adiya Dixon acquired 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $15,334.21. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 48,565 shares in the company, valued at $270,507.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Potbelly Stock Performance
Potbelly stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on PBPB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
