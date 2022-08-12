Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.00.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$35.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.01. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.47 and a twelve month high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

