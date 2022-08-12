Power Index Pool Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,161.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004770 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $232,714.53 and $1,161.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014851 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038852 BTC.
About Power Index Pool Token
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
