Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock worth $2,766,288. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

