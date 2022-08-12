Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GitLab Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

