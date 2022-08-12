Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 21,266 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.13% of Phreesia worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Phreesia by 98.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 24.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 65,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 469.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Phreesia stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,728. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

