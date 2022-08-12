Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.80 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,872 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

AZEK Stock Up 1.6 %

AZEK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 9,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,214. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.