Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $425,000 Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,543 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.18% of Trean Insurance Group worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trean Insurance Group

TIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.37. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

