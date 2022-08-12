Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $650,000 Stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

