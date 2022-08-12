Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $1.27 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.06% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. 9,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,682. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

