Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,389,000 after buying an additional 160,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Coursera by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,266,000 after buying an additional 550,200 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $137,723,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coursera by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 1,437,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,270 shares of company stock worth $5,670,402 in the last three months.

Coursera Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.30. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

