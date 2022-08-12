Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$134.27.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE PBH opened at C$98.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.73. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$87.06 and a 12 month high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 86.41%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.