Primas Achieves Market Cap of $587,738.82 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Primas has a market cap of $587,738.82 and approximately $618,429.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00257677 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

