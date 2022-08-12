Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Primo Water Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -692.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Primo Water by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

