Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Primo Water Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -692.50 and a beta of 1.33.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Primo Water
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.