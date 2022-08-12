Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Primoris Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

