Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PRVA has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,671,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512 over the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

