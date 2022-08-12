Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $98,000 in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Wejo Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WEJOW opened at $0.15 on Friday. Wejo Group Limited has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Wejo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEJOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.