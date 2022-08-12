PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at Haywood Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 236.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PRV.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

