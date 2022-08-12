Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Profire Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 371,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.