ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.00 ($14.29) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSM. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of ETR PSM traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.47 ($8.64). 1,296,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.87 and a 200 day moving average of €10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 1 year high of €17.03 ($17.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.