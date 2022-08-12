Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stephens

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.92. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Stories

