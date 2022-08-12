ProximaX Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,289.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $86,289.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

