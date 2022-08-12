Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,380 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.27 ($20.03).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 991.40 ($11.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,438.73. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 994.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

