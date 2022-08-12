Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Prudential Trading Down 0.9 %

Prudential stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prudential by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Prudential by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.50.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

