Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

